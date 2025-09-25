New $297M Tower Opens In Hudson Valley With Over 100 Affordable Units

A ribbon-cutting for The Leaf, a 26-story, $297 million mixed-income development with 477 apartments located at 12 Church St. in New Rochelle, was held on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Of those apartments, 119 are reserved for residents earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income, according to Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas.

Located near the New Rochelle Transportation Center, the tower also features retail, community space, and portions occupied by the New York Covenant Church, which previously stood on the site. The north side of the building along Main Street now displays the largest mural in Westchester County — a 20-story artwork celebrating New Rochelle’s diversity.

Governor Hochul said the project is part of her $25 billion housing plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

"With the opening of a building like The Leaf, which revitalized a downtown property while providing affordable units close to public transportation, we are increasing the housing supply and ensuring more families have affordable places to live," Hochul said.

Commissioner Visnauskas added that the project, supported by nearly $50 million in state tax credits and bonds, "is bringing equitable, affordable housing within walking distance of essential public transportation and a booming downtown."

New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert called The Leaf "a prime example” of how New Rochelle is meeting housing needs while strengthening its downtown.

The project was financed through a mix of state, county, nonprofit, and private partners, including Goldman Sachs, Merchants Capital, KeyBank, and Wells Fargo.

