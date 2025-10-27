Netflix’s 'The Four Seasons' Returns To Film Scenes In Hudson Valley: Here's Where

According to the Orange County NY Film Office, the production spent Wednesday, Oct. 22, filming in and around Newburgh, using the Newburgh Brewing Company at 88 South Colden St. as its staging area for the day.

The popular brewery temporarily closed to the public and even postponed its weekly trivia night to accommodate the production.

In a social media post, the brewery wrote:

"We are the staging area today for the cast and crew of Netflix’s “The Four Seasons” starring Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte. They are filming in Newburgh and hanging with us for the day."

The brewery wasn't the only local spot used for the production: The show also filmed scenes at Captain Jake’s Restaurant on the Newburgh waterfront, the Film Office said.

Film Office representatives visited the set to watch the production in action and even met Will Forte, describing him as "friendly as you’d expect — and, we’ll admit, one of our personal favorites in the series!"

The upcoming season of "The Four Seasons" will see the return of Fey as Kate, Forte as Jack, Domingo as Danny, Marco Calvani as Claude, Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne, and Erika Henningsen as Ginny.

The Netflix series follows three college friends and their spouses — Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani) — as they navigate the shifting dynamics of middle age, marriage, and friendship.

The group’s long-standing bond begins to unravel after one couple’s divorce, with Nick’s new relationship with a younger woman, Ginny (Erika Henningsen), creating new tension among the friends. The series aims to explore how life’s changes test even the closest relationships.

Season one was filmed against a variety of scenic backdrops, from a quiet Upstate New York lake house to a tropical resort, college campus, and snowy mountain retreat.

Season two started production in late September. No premiere date has yet been announced.

