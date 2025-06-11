Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts’ Returns: Meet The New Rookie Cheerleaders

This season picks up right before final auditions for the 2024-2025 squad, and follows a mix of veterans and hopefuls as they push through training camp, painful cuts, and high-pressure performances on the road to joining one of the most iconic teams in sports.

Only 23 of last year’s 36 veterans are returning, leaving room for a larger rookie class than in the past five years — and every candidate is bringing her own story.

Among them is Kelly V, a former Rutgers University dancer from Season 1, whose emotional cut just nine days before preseason left her devastated. This time, the Weehawken, NJ native says she’s coming back with “more confidence — and brown hair.”

There’s also Charly, who was also cut at the final moment last year, and who’s now returning after recovering from a pulmonary embolism. Ava, once dismissed for being too young and too Instagram-forward, is now a social media manager — and ready to prove she’s grown.

Other standout rookies include:

Dayton, daughter of a former DCC, who’s making her third attempt after six years away.

Cooper, a University of Arizona athlete with the résumé to match her ambition.

Ariel, back for redemption after being cut last year, now with better flexibility and fiercer focus.

Madie K, one of the youngest in the running — and living away from home for the first time.

"America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" will begin streaming Wednesday, June 18 on Netflix.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.