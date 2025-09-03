Netflix Update Lets Users Create Clips Of Hit Shows: Here's How

Netflix has updated its "Moments" feature, allowing viewers to make short clips, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Users can set both a starting point and an end point when saving a scene, creating full clips that can be replayed or shared anytime.

The update arrives alongside the release of the second part of season two for the hit show "Wednesday." The dark comedy from "The Addams Family" universe is Netflix's most popular program with more than 252 million views and a viral dance trend.

Once created, clips live in the "My Netflix" tab on mobile devices, where users can rewatch or share them. Netflix first launched Moments in 2024 as a way for subscribers to hold on to scenes that stuck, like the debut of Saja Boys' track "Soda Pop" in "KPop Demon Hunters," which the company says is its most replayed moment.

The move is part of Netflix’s broader strategy to lean into viral content. The streamer is also rolling out a redesigned homepage and a vertical video feed that looks similar to TikTok, while continuing initiatives such as its cheaper ad-supported plan and password-sharing crackdown.

While Netflix no longer releases subscription data, the streamer said it had more than 300 million paid memberships in January, CNBC reported.

