NBC’s ‘The Hunting Party’ To Film In Rockland County Park: Here's Where, When

According to the Village of Nyack, production crews for "The Hunting Party" will film in Memorial Park on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking will be limited in the marina lot during filming, but officials confirmed there will be no disruptions to Main Street or the Broadway business district.

"The Hunting Party" is NBC’s new procedural crime series, launched in January 2025, according to the network.

The show follows FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson, played by Melissa Roxburgh, who leads a team to track down some of the country’s most dangerous criminals after a secret prison breaks down.

Earlier this year, NBC shifted some of the show’s filming from Vancouver to New York, signaling a new chapter for the series’ production footprint, Popculture reported.

Nyack Mayor Joseph Rand said productions like this bring welcome revenue to the village.

"Filming brings in revenue to the village that in some years has been substantial. It’s slowed down since COVID, but it does help us with the budget,” he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.