NBA Star-Turned-Cannabis Mogul Al Harrington Expands Empire With New Dispensary Ahead Of 4/20

Harrington, the former first-round draft pick who spent 16 seasons in the NBA, is bringing his award-winning Viola cannabis brands to Maryland, teaming up with Curio Wellness to launch a new Far & Dotter dispensary—the latest in a growing list of sleek retail outposts popping up across the country under his watch.

Since launching Viola in 2011—named after his grandmother, who turned to cannabis for relief from glaucoma—Harrington has built the company into one of the leading Black-owned cannabis brands in North America, with operations spanning multiple states including California, Michigan, and now Maryland.

“I started Viola because of my grandmother,” Harrington said. “Seeing how cannabis helped her find relief changed everything for me.

"That family-driven purpose has guided us from day one, and Curio Wellness shares our commitment to wellness, education, and quality, which is why partnering with them is special.”

His latest move?

A new Far & Dotter location on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville, which becomes the third in Maryland under the Curio umbrella, joining existing dispensaries in Timonium and Elkton.

Harrington’s Viola brand will soon be hitting shelves statewide.

“As a family-led and operated business from this community, the Pikesville location is particularly meaningful for us,” said Curio CEO Michael Bronfein.

“We’re proud to be a champion for cannabis education and science-backed products and look forward to growing with the communities that have supported us along the way.”

The Pikesville launch is part of a larger growth push that includes new franchise locations in Mississippi, Missouri, and New Jersey, plus a manufacturing and distribution deal with Ascend Wellness Holdings.

