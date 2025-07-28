Navy Vet, Cemetery Caretaker Killed In NY UTV Crash 'Lived Life Marked By Strength, Service'

The 74-year-old retired Navy chief from Fort Plain died following a UTV crash in the Fulton County town of Ephratah on Thursday, July 24, according to New York State Police.

Gray was operating the vehicle on Tilboro Road when he went off the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole at around 9:20 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at Nathan Littauer Hospital.

A Little Falls native, Gray graduated from Fort Plain High School before “proudly” serving in the US Navy for 24 years, retiring at the rank of chief petty officer, according to his obituary.

“Carl lived a life marked by strength, service, love and laughter,” reads his memorial. “His career took him across oceans and continents through moments of challenge and triumph but always bringing him back to his family.”

After retiring from the Navy, Gray worked at former Sentinel Products in St. Johnsonville. Since 2010, he was a trustee of the West St. Johnsville Cemetery Association, where he was known for keeping spirits high at meetings and cleanup days.

“He had such a great sense of humor and kept us laughing. We truly appreciate everything he has done for the Cemetery over the years,” the organization said in a Facebook tribute. “Our sincere condolences to [partner] Jean and to the Gray family.”

Gray is survived by his longtime companion, Jean Swartz; one daughter, two sons, two sisters, 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, his obituary said.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, at Vincent Enea Funeral Home in Johnsville. Burial will follow at West St. Johnsville Cemetery with full military honors.

Relatives said memorial contributions can be made to:

Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250

Toys for Tots, 745 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110

