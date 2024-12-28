Warning Issued After Nationwide Recall Of Popular Candy Bar

Gardners Candies, based in Tyrone, PA, has voluntarily recalled its Cappuccino Meltaway Bars due to undeclared tree nuts (cashews), posing a serious risk to those with allergies.

What to Know:

Affected Products: 1.25-ounce packages of Cappuccino Meltaway Bars.

Distribution: Sold across the country through retail stores and mail orders starting Sunday, Sept. 1.

Packaging: The bars are in white plastic wrappers marked with lot #082725 and an expiration date of Aug. 27, 2025. They can also be found in Gardners Meltaway Treat Boxes marked with lot #101625 or #112525.

This recall is especially important for those with tree nut allergies.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns.

The recall was triggered by a temporary issue in the production and packaging processes, which led to missing tree nuts on the labels. Production has been paused until the issue is resolved.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop eating the affected products. For replacements, contact Gardners Candies at 1-800-242-2639, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.