Nationwide Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Pasta Meals

On Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert tied to an FDA-regulated pre-cooked pasta ingredient that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

FSIS said updates are expected as the investigation continues and that more products could be added.

The alert covers 12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled “MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE” with “best if used by” dates Sep 22, 2025; Sep 24, 2025; Sep 25, 2025; Sep 29, 2025; Sep 30, 2025; and Oct 01, 2025.

The product bears establishment number EST. 50784 or EST. 47718 inside the USDA mark of inspection and was shipped to Walmart locations nationwide, FSIS said.

View the product labels here on the USDA website.

FSIS said the producing company collected pasta samples during an ongoing investigation into a listeria outbreak linked to chicken fettuccine alfredo meals.

The linguine tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes; further testing will show if it matches the outbreak strain. FSIS previously issued a recall in June and is coordinating with FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state health partners.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and newborns.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal illness. High-risk consumers who develop flu-like symptoms within two months of eating implicated foods should seek medical care.

FSIS is concerned some products may still be in home refrigerators or freezers. Do not eat the item. Throw it away or return it to the store.

Consumer questions: Nate’s Fine Foods, 916-677-7303, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. PST, Monday–Friday. USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: 888-674-6854 or [email protected]

