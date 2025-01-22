Nationwide Recall Issued For Popular Corn Puff Product

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of its Shirakiku brand Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack Curry Flavor due to undeclared milk. The FDA announced the recall on Monday, Jan. 20 after the company discovered the allergen was not listed on the packaging.

This oversight poses a serious health risk to individuals with milk allergies, potentially leading to life-threatening allergic reactions.

The affected product is packaged in 2.46 oz flexible bags and bears the UPC code 07441078512, found on the back right side of the package. All lot codes and date codes are included in the recall. No illnesses have been reported so far, but the company urges consumers to act immediately.

States Affected

The recalled snacks were distributed nationwide, including the following states:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The product was also exported to Mexico.

What To Do

Consumers who purchased the product are advised to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For additional questions, customers can contact the company at recall@wismettacusa.com.

