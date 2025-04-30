National Teacher Of Year Named As Woman Who Returned Home To Teach With Mentor

Ashlie Crosson teaches English and journalism at Mifflin County High School in Lewistown, where she also helps students publish a newspaper, magazine, and run social media accounts.

She earned the national title after being selected as Pennsylvania’s 2024 Teacher of the Year by the state Department of Education.

Crosson started teaching in Delaware in 2011, later returning to Pennsylvania to work in the Bellefonte Area School District while earning her master’s in educational leadership from Penn State.

She now teaches in the same school district she once attended—and just steps away from her former journalism teacher, Tona Williams.

“Coming back and being able to teach with her has really been like a personal dream come true,” Crosson said.

In 2018, Crosson was chosen as a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms fellow, a program aimed at helping educators bring international perspectives into American classrooms.

As National Teacher of the Year, Crosson will travel the country representing the teaching profession and advising on education policy through the Council of Chief State School Officers’ year-long ambassador program.

