National Ice Cream Day 2025: Where To Get Free Scoops, Frozen Deals

National Ice Cream Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 20. President Ronald Reagan officially proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday as National Ice Cream Day back in 1984, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

The dairy trade group said that the US churned out more than 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream in 2024. The IDFA also estimates that the average American eats about four gallons of ice cream a year.

The sweet tradition has since grown into a peak summer celebration. Be sure to check your favorite local ice cream shops or roadside stands to see if they're offering any specials for National Ice Cream Day.

Here are some deals available at national and regional chains:

Baskin-Robbins

From July 20 to Saturday, July 26, guests can get $5 off orders of $20 or more through the Baskin-Robbins app, online, in stores, or delivery.

Burger King

Royal Perks members get a free soft serve cone with any $1 or more purchase on Sunday, July 20, according to QSR Magazine.

Chuck E. Cheese

Dippin' Dots fans can grab a limited-edition souvenir cup and use a coupon for a free cup of Chuck E.'s Cookie Crunch Dippin' Dots. A sweepstakes running through July 20 will award three winners a year's supply of the treat.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen Rewards members get a free Dilly Bar with any $1 purchase made through the DQ app or website from Monday, July 14, through National Ice Cream Day.

Dippin' Dots

Participating locations are handing out free miniature cups to the first 100 customers during a two-hour window on July 20. Free scoops will also be available at the chain's location in the American Dream shopping mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Friendly's

The Wilbraham, Massachusetts-based chain's 90th anniversary celebration includes:

A free cone or dish on July 20 for Fan Club members

90-cent scoops all weekend for everyone

A giveaway of 90th anniversary sunglasses for the first 90 guests on Friday, July 18

A new mini scoop collection and "Birthday in a Bag" kit, available with cake purchases

Halo Top

The "lighter" ice cream company is giving away 8,000 pints to people whose names match popular ice cream brands like Ben, Jerry, or Edy. The promotion runs through Monday, July 21, on Halo Top's website.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

On July 20, customers can add Sundae Fudge Sauce to any order for free. The shop recommends trying it with their drumstick-inspired sundae in a buttercrisp waffle bowl.

Marble Slab Creamery

Loyalty members will receive a free small ice cream on July 20. Surprise offers will be "sprinkled" throughout July.

Petco

Humans aren't the only ones who can celebrate National Ice Cream Day! Petco is offering free "pup cups" of ice cream for dogs in stores on July 20.

Stop & Shop

From July 18 to 20, shoppers can claim a free pint of Stop & Shop brand ice cream by checking in at the in-store kiosk. No purchase is required.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

On Saturday, July 19, Sub Zero is offering free scoops of The Big Blast between 2 and 4 p.m. The chain that uses liquid nitrogen to flash freeze its desserts is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Yogurtland

Rewards members earn double points on all purchases made in-store or online through the app on July 20.

The IDFA also said the ice cream industry employs more than 27,000 people and contributes more than $11 billion to the US economy.

