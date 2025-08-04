National Guard Soldier Caught Smuggling Drugs, Phones Into NY Prison, Police Say

Troopers responded to Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County on Friday, Aug. 1, after the state prison system’s Office of Special Investigations (OSI) requested assistance, according to New York State Police.

Savian Maxwell, 30, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody after a DOCCS K9 detected contraband on both himself and his vehicle during a security check, police said.

Investigators recovered approximately 176 grams of marijuana and four cell phones during a search, according to police. Maxwell was attempting to bring the items into the facility, authorities said.

He now faces several charges, including promoting prison contraband, bribe receiving, and official misconduct. He was also charged with attempted promoting of prison contraband.

Maxwell was processed at the State Police barracks in Collins and arraigned in Town Court, where he was ordered held on $10,000 bail.

