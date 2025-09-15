Narcotics, Cash Seized At Apartment Complex, Home In NY: Man Charged, Police Say

On Thursday, Sept. 11, officers from the New Windsor Police Department, FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, City of Newburgh Police, Town of Newburgh Police, and Orange County District Attorney investigators executed search warrants at two locations: Old Forge Hill Apartments in New Windsor and a residence on Broadway in Newburgh, New Windsor Police announced on Friday, Sept. 12.

The searches turned up narcotics, cash, and packaging materials, according to authorities.

Arturo Martinez, 45, of New Windsor, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was released on an appearance ticket for New Windsor Justice Court, police said.

