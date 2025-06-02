Naked, Stabbed, Held Hostage: 4 Charged In Brutal NY Kidnapping After Daring Escape

The disturbing incident began on Saturday, May 31, when troopers received reports of a possible kidnapping in Clinton County. Investigators learned that a victim had been forcibly taken from Plattsburgh and transported to a Franklin County residence in the village of Tupper Lake, nearly 90 miles away, New York State Police said.

The suspects — identified as Jose Acosta, 31, and a 17-year-old male, both of Hartford, Connecticut, along with David Clark, 48, of Tupper Lake — choked the victim unconscious, forcibly removed their clothing, and stabbed them during the abduction, according to police.

The group also threatened the victim with a knife inside the vehicle, leaving them with scratch marks on their neck and stomach. A laceration was also found in the victim’s buttocks area.

The victim, whose age and gender was not provided, ultimately managed to escape the residence while the suspects were asleep and alerted authorities.

Search warrants were executed with help from the Tri-County Special Response Team. Acosta and the teen were arrested at the residence without incident on Sunday, June 1. Clark was taken into custody during a traffic stop the same day.

All three were arraigned and jailed. Acosta, who has two prior felony convictions, was held without bail. Clark and the 17-year-old were each held on bonds ranging from $50,000 to $200,000. The teen was later released to probation pending a court appearance in Youth Part Court.

A fourth suspect, Kurt Ackerman, 31, of Plattsburgh, was arrested later the same day during a separate traffic stop. He faces the same charges: Kidnapping in the second degree and Conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive behind the alleged kidnapping or whether the attack was premeditated.

