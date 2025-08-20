Mystery Surrounds Mom, 3-Year-Old Daughter's Disappearance In NYC

Jayla Echevarria, 20, and her 3-year-old daughter Nova were last seen leaving their building on East 96th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush around 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, according to the NYPD.

Jayla was wearing a black top and jeans, while Nova was seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and pink sneakers.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website.

