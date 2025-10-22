Mystery Aircraft Behind NJ’s Drone Sightings Tied To Army Demo — Or Was It?

According to the Post’s Saturday, Oct. 18 article, an unnamed contractor employee at the Army’s UAS and Launched Effects Summit at Fort Rucker, Alabama, told attendees:

“You remember that big UFO scare in New Jersey last year? Well, that was us.”

The company allegedly flew an experimental manned aerial craft over the state in November 2024 “to test out their capabilities,” the report said.

NJ Advance Media noted that the aircraft in photos published by the Post resembled the Pivotal BlackFly, an ultralight electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicle. However, a Pivotal spokesperson said the company “has never conducted flights in New Jersey” and “has no connection to the meme or the reported drone sightings mentioned in the New York Post article.”

The spokesperson told the new outlet that the NY Post report “inaccurately links Pivotal to these events” and denied that any Pivotal employee made the claim attributed in the Post’s story.

Authorities maintain that while the sightings sparked widespread concern across New Jersey last year, they found no evidence of anything anomalous or threatening in the state’s airspace.

Federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, FAA, and Department of Defense released a joint statement in December 2024 saying they had “no evidence” that the reported sightings posed “a national security or public safety risk.” Officials said most reports involved lawful commercial, hobbyist, and law-enforcement drones, or were misidentified manned aircraft and stars.

