Muslim Progressive Zohran Mamdani Eyes Historic Upset In Crowded NYC Mayor Race

In a surprise twist, Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old progressive Assemblyman from Queens, has pulled ahead of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the latest polling—setting up what could be a stunning upset in the nation’s largest city.

A final independent survey by PIX11 News, Emerson College, and The Hill shows Mamdani edging out Cuomo in the last round of a ranked-choice simulation, 52% to 48%, thanks to strong second- and third-choice support. The race is now widely seen as a test of how far New York’s Democratic base is willing to shift left.

From Kampala to City Hall?

If elected, Mamdani would become New York City’s first Muslim mayor, and one of the youngest to ever hold the office.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, and raised in New York City, Mamdani graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and holds a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College. Before being elected to the State Assembly in 2020, he worked as a foreclosure prevention housing counselor. He currently represents Queens’ District 36 in Albany.

Mamdani's Top Issues

Mamdani is running as a democratic socialist with a sweeping platform focused on affordability, equity, and public ownership. His key proposals include:

Freezing rent for all stabilized apartments and making all city buses fast and fare-free

Creating a new Department of Community Safety to invest in public health, mental health outreach, and gun violence prevention

Rolling out universal free childcare from six weeks to five years

Launching city-owned grocery stores to fight rising food prices

Building 200,000 permanently affordable homes in 10 years

His campaign has earned major endorsements from progressive leaders like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, and he’s drawn enthusiastic support from younger voters and renters frustrated by the city’s cost of living.

Cuomo, Lander, and Other Contenders

While Mamdani is rising, Andrew Cuomo remains a formidable opponent. The former governor has centered his campaign on public safety, housing affordability, and a crackdown on antisemitism. Despite controversy surrounding his 2021 resignation, he’s maintained a core base of moderate and older voters—and has hinted he may continue on an independent line if he loses today.

Other top contenders in the 11-person Democratic primary include:

Adrienne Adams , City Council Speaker, running on her record and support for guaranteed income for homeless families.

, City Council Speaker, running on her record and support for guaranteed income for homeless families. Brad Lander , NYC Comptroller, campaigning to reduce retail theft and end homelessness.

, NYC Comptroller, campaigning to reduce retail theft and end homelessness. Zellnor Myrie , State Senator, pushing to hire 3,000 more NYPD officers.

, State Senator, pushing to hire 3,000 more NYPD officers. Jessica Ramos , State Senator, proposing a universal childcare program—though she recently endorsed Cuomo.

, State Senator, proposing a universal childcare program—though she recently endorsed Cuomo. Scott Stringer, former Comptroller, focused on rooting out government corruption and lowering childcare costs.

Whoever wins today will face off in November’s general election against current Mayor Eric Adams, who is seeking re-election as an independent after withdrawing from the primary, along with independent candidate Jim Walden and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

If Cuomo loses today, he may still appear on the ballot under his “Fight and Deliver” line. If Mamdani falls short, the Working Families Party is expected to consider nominating him for the general.

🕘 What Voters Need To Know

Polls are open until 9 p.m.

You can rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

If no candidate earns over 50% of first-choice votes, the lowest-ranked contenders are eliminated in rounds, and votes are redistributed based on next preferences.

Due to absentee and mail-in ballots, final results may not be known until July 1.

It’s dangerously hot across the city today, with highs near 98 degrees and indoor temps at one polling site reportedly hitting 106 degrees. Voters are strongly encouraged to bring water, handheld fans, hats, and umbrellas.

To find your polling place or other important info, visit nycvotes.org or call 1-866-VOTE-NYC.

What Do You Think? Who should be New York City’s next mayor? Sound off in our poll above.

