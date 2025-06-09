Overcast 64°

Music Pioneer Sly Stone, Frontman For Band Bearing His Name, Dies

Groundbreaking musician Sly Stone has died after a battle with lung disease.

Sly Stone performs with the Family Stone in 2007.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Simon Fernandez
Joe Lombardi
The pioneering and charismatic leader of the band that bore his name, Sly & the Family Stone, was age 82, his family announced on Monday, June 9.

Known for breaking racial and gender barriers in music, Stone’s innovative sound and enduring hits like “Everyday People” and “Family Affair” catapulted him to stardom starting in the 1970s.

Born Sylvester Stewart in Texas in 1943, he forever became known as Sly after a young classmate misspelled his name. He soon became a music prodigy in California, where he grew up.

His groundbreaking family band, formed in 1966, was notable for its diverse lineup and empowered female musicians, setting new standards in the music world. 

