Murder Of Woman Found On Hudson River Shore Still Unsolved 25 Years On

A quarter century after Jacqueline “Jackie” McCalop was found dead along the Hudson River shore in Columbia County, her killer has yet to face justice.

Jacqueline “Jackie” McCalop.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police/Facebook user Elizabeth Coleman
Michael Mashburn
McCalop, 43, was last seen alive on Sept. 14, 2000, in the City of Hudson, according to New York State Police. Her body was recovered more than two weeks later, on Sept. 30, along the river’s shoreline.

The case remains unsolved, and investigators have not revealed her cause of death. The City of Hudson Police Department is assisting in the effort.

Friends have continued to keep McCalop’s memory alive in the years since her death. In 2018, Elizabeth Coleman of Hudson described her in a Facebook post as “a beautiful woman that didn’t deserve to die like she did.”

On Thursday, Sept. 18, New York State Police renewed calls for tips, noting that 25 years had passed since McCalop’s murder.

Anyone who may have seen McCalop after Sept. 14, 2000, or has information about the case is asked to contact the agency at 845-677-7300. All calls will remain confidential.

