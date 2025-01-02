A Few Clouds 38°

Multiple People Shot Near NY Music Venue, Report Says (Developing)

Multiple people were shot near a New York music venue late on New Year's Day, according to multiple reports.

The Amazura event venue in Queens.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The shooting occurred in Queens, at the Amazura event venue near 143rd Street and 91st Avenue in Jamaica, shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 1, ABC 7 reports.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, the extent of their injuries, or what led up to the shooting.

Video posted on X showed multiple emergency vehicles outside the venue.

The shooting unfolded hours after at least 15 people were killed and dozens more were injured in what the FBI described as a terrorist attack in New Orleans early on New Year's Day. In that incident, police said a 42-year-old Army veteran rammed a pickup truck into a crowd in the French Quarter

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

