Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Overcast 59°

SHARE

Multiple Injured In Fiery Head-On Crash In Rockland County

Several people were injured after a head-on collision sparked a vehicle fire in Rockland County, authorities said. 

The scene of the crash on West Ramapo Road on Sunday, Nov. 2. 

The scene of the crash on West Ramapo Road on Sunday, Nov. 2. 

 Photo Credit: Thiells Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened late Sunday night, Nov. 2, near the intersection of West Ramapo Road and Rosman Road, according to the Thiells Fire Department. 

Thiells Fire Chief Connolly came across the wreck while returning from a residential fire alarm and immediately called for assistance. Crews from Thiells Fire, Hatzoloh EMS, Spring Hill EMS, Haverstraw EMS, Haverstraw Police, and Rockland Paramedics all responded, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Firefighters said that one of the vehicles caught fire following the collision. Their crews extinguished the flames and provided emergency medical care to multiple victims before EMS units arrived.

More information about the crash was not immediately available. 

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE