Multiple Firefighters Shot Dead In Idaho Ambush Attack (Developing)

The chaotic incident began at around 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Sunday, June 29, near the Canfield Mountain Natural Area, a 24-acre park in Coeur d’Alene.

While responding to a fast-moving brush fire, several firefighters were shot by an unknown individual, according to Idaho Gov. Brad Little. Two victims have since died from their injuries, Spokane affiliate KXLY reports, while the number of others injured was not immediately clear.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set to lure first responders to the scene, who were then shot by an individual hiding in the woods with a "modern day sporting rifle," according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers were "actively taking sniper fire" as of 8 p.m. Eastern Time, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said at a press conference.

"We don't know if there's one, two, three or four," Norris said of the shooters.

Emergency crews were still trying to reach additional people on the mountain who could include residents or hikers, authorities said. The scene is considered an active shooter situation. No suspects had been arrested as of 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The FBI is sending personnel to the scene “to provide tactical and operational support," Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on X.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little called the shooting a "heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters," in a post on X.

"Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho," Little said. "I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken."

