Multimillion-Dollar Makeover With New Stores, Dining, Outdoor Plaza At NY Mall

Smith Haven Mall is set for a major transformation, Simon Property Group said in a news release on Monday, Feb. 10. Work will begin at the Lake Grove shopping center in the summer.

The project is expected to finish in 2026.

"Whether you're one of our long-time shoppers or stopping by on your way out east, we eagerly await welcoming everyone to discover what's new at Smith Haven Mall," said mall general manager Mathew Boals.

The redevelopment will introduce big-name brands, including Zara, which will open its first eastern Long Island location in 2026 near Center Court. The popular fashion retailer will offer shoppers access to the latest global trends without leaving Suffolk County.

Sur la Table will debut in the fall, catering to home cooks and professional chefs with high-end cookware, dinnerware, and cutlery. The kitchenware brand will join recent additions like Primark, an international budget-friendly clothing store, and Mango, a leading fashion brand.

Golf Lounge 18 will open in March, offering a high-tech golf experience with a full bar and multiple TVs for sports fans. Ford's Garage, a vintage-style burger and beer restaurant, will be the first of its kind in the area.

Beyond new retailers, the mall will undergo a major facelift with fresh landscaping and seating areas in a new outdoor plaza, creating a park-like setting for visitors to gather and relax. The mall's interior will be modernized with updated flooring, a revitalized Center Court, and a transformed food court featuring new seats.

Exterior upgrades will include fresh paint, improved signs, and refreshed entrances to welcome shoppers.

"At Simon, we are committed to making significant investments across our portfolio to ensure that our centers continue to deliver exceptional customer experiences for today's shoppers," said Mark Silvestri, Simon's president of development.

Smith Haven Mall, located between Route 347 and Middle Country Road (Route 25), has more than 130 stores and restaurants.

