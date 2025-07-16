MS-13's 'Creeper' Admits Role In Machete Murders Of 15-Year-Old, Second Victim In NY

Kevin Del Cid, 25, of Freeport, pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in Central Islip federal court on Wednesday, July 16, in connection with the 2016 machete killings of 20-year-old Kerin Pineda and 15-year-old Javier Castillo.

Del Cid – also known by the alias “Creeper” – was a member of the Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside clique of the MS-13 gang at the time. He also pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

Two Teens Lured, Attacked, And Buried

Del Cid was just 16 when he and other MS-13 members created a fake Facebook profile of a young woman in May 2016 to lure Pineda—a suspected rival gang member—to his death.

Pineda believed he was meeting the girl near the Merrick-Freeport border, but was instead ambushed and brutally attacked with machetes by Del Cid and his fellow gang members, prosecutors said.

The group had dug a grave the day before and buried his body there after the killing. Pineda, a former Freeport High School student, remained missing for more than a year before his body was recovered in 2017.

Del Cid also confessed to helping kill the 15-year-old Castillo just five months later. Castillo, from Central Islip, was convinced by MS-13 members to travel to Freeport on the pretense of smoking marijuana.

Once at Cow Meadow Park, Del Cid and the others attacked him with machetes and buried his body in a marsh. Castillo’s remains weren’t found until a full year later, in October 2017.

“Brutal Killings” Reflect Gang’s Culture Of Violence, Police Say

“Kevin Del Cid, an MS-13 member, slaughtered two victims based on their assumed alliance with a rival gang,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia.”Del Cid’s attacks reflect the gang’s brutal rhetoric designed to intimidate and punish any perceived threat to its organization.”

The FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force, which includes local and state police agencies, led the investigation as part of Operation Take Back America, a Department of Justice initiative targeting transnational criminal organizations like MS-13.

Del Cid was initially charged as a juvenile in 2020, but a federal judge later ruled he could be prosecuted as an adult due to the heinous nature of his crimes.

With Wednesday’s plea, Del Cid becomes the last of six MS-13 members to plead guilty in connection with Pineda’s murder. More than half a dozen gang members have also pleaded guilty in Castillo’s killing.

The case is part of a larger crackdown that has resulted in dozens of MS-13 leaders and members convicted in the Eastern District of New York for a range of violent crimes, including more than 75 murders.

