Fair 81°

SHARE

MS-13 Gang Members Who ‘Never Should Have Been In US’ Attack VA Corrections Officers: DOC

MS-13 gang members from El Salvador who "never should have been in this country" seriously injured several corrections officers in Virginia, state officials said.

An MS-13 tattoo.&nbsp;

An MS-13 tattoo. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/FBI
Wallens Ridge State Prison

Wallens Ridge State Prison

 Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Three corrections officers were stabbed and two others injured during a targeted attack by gang members at Wallens Ridge State Prison, authorities announced.

The ambush unfolded around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, May 2, when six inmates — including five confirmed MS-13 members from El Salvador and a sixth member of the Sureño 13 gang from the US — allegedly turned on officers in what the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) described as a “premeditated” act of violence.

The MS-13 gang members were in the country illegally.

"(All six inmates) have been convicted of violent crimes including aggravated murder, first and second degree murder, and rape," officials said.

Five officers were transported to outside hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Three officers, including two who were hurt responding to the attack, were discharged as of Saturday, May 3.

Two remain in the hospital and were listed in stable condition.

“Five of the individuals responsible for this senseless attack should never have been in this country in the first place,” VADOC Director Chad Dotson said.

“Every single day, our officers put their lives on the line to ensure public safety for the more than 8.8 million people across the Commonwealth.”

“Our officers are heroes, and I commend the team at Wallens Ridge for their swift response.”

The attack remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE