‘Mrs. Anonymous’ Complaint Over Lemonade Stand In Pennsylvania Backfires As Officer Goes Viral

Upper Allen Township Police Chief Andrew Parsons said a 911 caller — quickly dubbed “Mrs. Anonymous” — complained that local kids were selling lemonade “too close to the road” and were “being annoying and a nuisance”.

Officer Mark Sanguinito responded to the scene. Instead of shutting the stand down, he bought a cup, took a smiling selfie with the young entrepreneur, and shared it on the department’s Facebook page.

“Thank you to ‘Mrs. Anonymous’ for calling to complain about a kids’ lemonade stand,” the department’s post read. “We responded and enjoyed a refreshing cup while making some new friends!”

The lighthearted response sent the internet buzzing. The post has drawn more than 8,000 reactions and hundreds of comments, with residents mocking the caller and praising Sanguinito’s community spirit.

“You have to be a special kind of miserable to call the police over a little girl selling some lemonade,” wrote one commenter.“My entire life goal is now to be a top fan of this FB page,” another added.

Others joked that the caller must have been a “Karen” or even the kids’ mom staging the call to boost lemonade sales.

Chief Parsons said the department investigates every complaint but stressed the importance of encouraging children’s ambition. “When we discover a well-meaning and ambitious youngster out in our community aiming to provide refreshing beverages to passersby, our response is to encourage that entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.

Sanguinito, recently named the Department’s and Mechanicsburg Area School District’s District Resource Officer, will soon be a regular presence in local schools. “He’s clearly off to an amazing start,” Parsons added.

