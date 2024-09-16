Movie Theater In Hudson Valley Closes After Decades In Business

Known for its matinees and friendly employees, Showtime Cinemas in Orange County, located in the town of Newburgh on Route 300, ran its last film on Sunday, Sept. 15.

"Since 2020, we have had a massive battle to fight, and we overcame it with the help and support of the local and surrounding communities," the owners said on Facebook.

The owners said they would have had to close sooner if it weren't for the customers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, coming to their drive-in movies and participating in their drive-thru food sales.

However, a long battle with the property owner over selling the building to a storage facility last month finally became a reality. They knew the days of films, candy, popcorn, and talking with regulars were over.

The owners also thanked the many employees who have come and gone over the years and have always been hardworking, kind, and friends.

"Unfortunately, the time has come that we lost our fighting battle," they said. "We are saddened that we have to say our goodbyes."

One loyal customer said on Facebook, "Town of Newburgh officials should be ashamed of themselves. How is another storage facility BETTER in any way than a locally owned, community-loved, and respected business that helps the community build relationships and camaraderie??? It makes no sense. Shame on you."

No word yet on what storage company will take over the space and when it will open.

