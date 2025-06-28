Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Honda On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Troopers from the Middletown barracks responded to the westbound lanes near mile marker 24.1 in the town of Wallkill at approximately 8:35 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash, NYSP said.

According to police, a 2008 Honda Accord driven by a 53-year-old Newburgh woman struck a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was also traveling west.

Police said “the impact of the collision caused both vehicles to exit the roadway into the median along the south shoulder.”

The motorcycle rider, identified as Charles Helmka, 52, of Dracut, MA, was taken by EMS to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, where he was pronounced dead.

The Honda driver was also transported to Garnet Health Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, according to state police. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call SP Middletown at 845-344-5300.

