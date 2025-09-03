Motorcyclist ID'd After Fatal Crash In Hudson Valley

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1, in the town of Rochester, according to New York State Police.

A 2003 Harley-Davidson was traveling southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it left the roadway via the west shoulder and entered a wooded area.

The rider, identified as Timothy Avery, 58, of Kerhonkson, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 845-344-5300 and reference case number NY2500815795.

Additional details about Avery were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

