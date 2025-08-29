Most Of Trump's Tariffs Ruled Illegal By Federal Court; Administration Expected To Appeal

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found on Friday, Aug. 29, that the law Trump used to justify some of his most aggressive trade measures did not give him the authority to impose those tariffs, according to CNBC.

The 7-4 ruling casts doubt on Trump’s agreements with the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and other major trading partners to lower “reciprocal” tariffs from the rates his administration set in April, according to Politico.

It could also mean having to repay billions in duties collected so far, Politico reported.

Trump is expected to appeal to the Supreme Court.

For now, the court delayed its ruling from taking effect until October 14, giving his administration time to ask the nation’s highest court to settle the matter.

The White House has not responded to the news as of 6 p.m.

