More Steamy Storms On Way After Slow-Moving System Causes Widespread Flash Flooding

The system that arrived Monday afternoon, July 14m and continued into the early overnight hours of Tuesday, July 15, led to road closures and stranded travelers.

As of early Tuesday morning, millions were still under flash flood watches in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Flooding occurred in New York City, the Hudson Valley, Long Island, southwestern Connecticut, northern New Jersey, northern Virginia, and southern Maryland. There were also lightning strikes reported.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Monday night, urging residents to “stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.”

It will be cloudy with partial sunshine on Tuesday. Amid hot temperatures and high humidity, more spotty, steamy storms are possible, but it will be mainly dry throughout the day.

Look for more of the same on Wednesday, July 16, through Friday, July 18, with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible each day.

It will be less humid on Saturday, July 19, with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.