Monument Honoring NY Infantry Vandalized In Gettysburg Battlefield: National Park Services

A man etched the initials “LJR” into a bronze plaque on the 44th New York Infantry Monument, also known as the “Castle,” between 5 and 6 p.m. on Little Round Top, according to Gettysburg National Military Park spokesperson Jason Martz.

The suspect, described as a Caucasian male with short dark hair and a full beard, was captured in photographs released by the park. Officials believe the initials may belong to the man seen carving them into the historic structure.

Standing 44 feet high and 12 feet wide, the monument was dedicated in 1893. It honors the 12th and 44th New York Infantry Regiments and was designed by Daniel Butterfield, the original colonel of the 12th New York and General Meade’s chief of staff at Gettysburg.

“Acts of vandalism will not be tolerated in our national parks, and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable,” Martz said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-653-0009. The park service said all tips will remain anonymous.

This is not the first time Little Round Top has been targeted. In August 2024, boulders were defaced with graffiti, and shortly afterward, the War Department Observation Tower on Oak Ridge was also vandalized. Preservation staff later restored those areas.

