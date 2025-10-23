Tropical Storm Melissa Could Explode To Become Monster Category 5 Hurricane

Tropical Storm Melissa had sustained 50 mph winds on Thursday, Oct. 23, and was poised to rapidly intensify over very warm waters in the upper 80s Fahrenheit, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is tracking west-northwest and is expected to threaten Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cuba with torrential rain, damaging wind and dangerous surf into early next week.

AccuWeather warned that if Melissa remains offshore long enough, it could reach Category 4 or even Category 5 strength.

The National Hurricane Center said a hurricane watch is now in effect for Jamaica and warned of heavy rains and life-threatening flooding for parts of Hispaniola and Jamaica. The watch means hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours, the center said Thursday.

Forecasters expect rainfall of 12-18 inches across hard-hit corridors, with localized totals up to 30 inches, especially where mountainous terrain wrings out additional moisture.

That setup raises the risk of flash flooding, river rises and mudslides in Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba. Destructive wind gusts near Melissa’s core and in stronger squalls could down trees and power lines, while pounding surf and building seas will make coastal conditions hazardous.

After moving west-northwest across the central Caribbean, Melissa is projected to curve north toward the Bahamas.

While a direct US landfall remains unlikely at this time, AccuWeather says the southern Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys could feel peripheral effects late next week, including gusty winds, rough surf and rounds of heavy rain.

Businesses and communities across the Caribbean should prepare for significant disruptions to transportation, energy, tourism and agriculture due to flooding, wind damage and potential power loss.

Residents in the projected path should review hurricane plans, secure loose outdoor items and stay alert for shifting forecasts and local evacuation guidance.

AccuWeather emphasized that the window for rapid intensification is open now, with ocean heat and favorable atmospheric conditions supporting a surge to major hurricane strength.

