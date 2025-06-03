Mom Dies Of Injuries In Drunk Driver Crash That Killed 5-Year-Old Daughter: DA

Minaben Patel was a passenger in a Honda Civic driven by her husband, Atulkumar Patel. Their children, including daughter Krisha and a son, were in the backseat when a suspected drunk driver collided with their vehicle around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, in Franklin, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

James N. Blanchard, a Plainville mechanic, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence (OUI), and negligent operation. Additional charges are expected following Minaben Patel’s death, prosecutors said.

All four members of the Patel family were transported to area hospitals. Krisha Patel died at the scene, and her brother remains hospitalized. As of Tuesday, June 3, prosecutors had not provided an update on his condition.

Atulkumar Patel, who spotted Blanchard’s truck driving in the wrong lane but was unable to avoid the crash, was treated and released.

A community memorial for Minaben Patel is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at the crash site, located at 72 Grove St. in Franklin — the same place where a tribute was held for her daughter.

The SAFE Coalition, a Franklin-based nonprofit supporting the Patel family, said the community’s response has been overwhelming.

“Minaben’s family is again deeply thankful for all the love and support shared over the last week,” the organization shared in a Facebook post announcing the memorial. “They invite the community to honor this amazing mother, wife, family member, and friend this Thursday for a service of remembrance."

Investigators have said Blanchard’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. Authorities found beers and two 1.75-liter bottles of Tito’s Vodka in his truck after the crash — one empty and the other only a quarter full.

He told police he was driving home from work and doesn't remember the crash. Authorities said he had two beers earlier in the day and was drinking straight from one of the Tito's bottles while driving before the crash.

Blanchard was reportedly nodding off as paramedics transported him to Milford Hospital, NBC Boston reported.

He is currently being held on $250,000 cash bail, officials said.

