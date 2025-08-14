Mom Accused In Disabled Daughter's Death Dies Before NY Trial Begins

Amber Geier, 46, of Rotterdam, died from acute septic shock stemming from a bowel perforation, the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday, Aug. 14.

Geier was charged last year in connection with the death of her 24-year-old daughter, Skylar Pettit, who had Down syndrome and diabetes and relied on her for care, as Daily Voice reported.

Prosecutors alleged that in February 2022, Geier, a nurse practitioner, stopped giving her daughter the insulin she needed, leading to her death.

The young woman’s body remained wrapped in plastic for months inside their Greenpoint Avenue home in Rotterdam before police discovered it during a welfare check in July 2023.

Prosecutors also accused Geier of continuing to collect her daughter’s Social Security disability benefits for several months after her death, totaling thousands of dollars.

She was arrested in 2023 and faced charges including second-degree manslaughter, concealment of a corpse, grand larceny, and animal cruelty for puppies allegedly found in inhumane conditions.

In December 2024, Geier rejected a plea deal that would have carried a prison sentence of four to 12 years. She was due back in court earlier this week for trial.

With her death, prosecutors formally requested that the case be dismissed, which a Schenectady County judge granted Thursday, Aug. 14, a DA spokesperson confirmed.

