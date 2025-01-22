'Mob Wives' Star Natalie DiDonato Vanishes After Missing PA Flight: Report

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed that a missing person report for DiDonato, 44, was filed on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2025. However, Philadelphia Police did not respond to our request for comment.

According to TMZ, DiDonato’s family is deeply concerned after she failed to board a Jan. 5 flight from Philadelphia to her home in Florida. Friends and family said DiDonato appeared distressed and disconnected in recent phone calls and FaceTime calls.

DiDonato’s family urges anyone with information to contact authorities.

DiDonato appeared on Season 5 of "Mob Wives" and according to her social media pages splits her time between Philadelphia and Florida.

For the full story, visit TMZ.

