Fair 28°

SHARE

'Mob Wives' Star Natalie DiDonato Found Safe In Nevada After Reported Missing

Natalie DiDonato, a cast member from Season 5 of "Mob Wives", has been found safe in Nevada, ending a brief missing-persons search, NBC News reported.

Natalie DiDonato

Natalie DiDonato

Photo Credit: Instagram/Natalie DiDonato @nataliedidonato_ (left); Facebook/Natalie DiDonato @TheNatalieDidonato (right)
Natalie DiDonato

Natalie DiDonato

 Photo Credit: Instagram/Natalie DiDonato @nataliedidonato_
Natalie DiDonato

Natalie DiDonato

 Photo Credit: MPIA
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

DiDonato, 44, contacted her mother, Denise Fuoco, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, and assured her she was safe and not being held against her will. "My daughter's been found," Fuoco told NBC News. "She's fine right now. We're trying to get her home."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that its search for DiDonato was officially over. In a statement released on Thursday, Jan. 23, the LVMPD said, "This case has been closed. We are no longer looking for the individual."

DiDonato’s disappearance was initially reported after she missed two flights, including one from Philadelphia to Florida earlier this month. Her family grew concerned after failed attempts to reach her, prompting her friend, Ben, to file a missing-persons report in Las Vegas.

Daily Voice reached out to LVMPD and confirmed the case has been closed as well as Philadelphia Police, neither department has yet responded to requests for comment as of press time.

For the full story, visit NBC News.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE