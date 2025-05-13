MLB Lifts Bans On All-Time Hits Leader Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson

This potentially paves the way for their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Rose, a switch-hitting infielder/outfielder, is MLB's all-time leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and singles (3,215).

He was one of the stars of the Cincinnati Reds' Big Red Machine which won back-to-back World Series in 1975 and '76.

Rose had been banned from baseball for life in 1989 after being accused of gambling on games while he played for and managed the Reds.

He died in September 2024 at age 83.

Jackson's .356 career batting average is the fourth-highest in league history.

But he was banned from baseball in 1920 after the notorious Black Sox Scandal, in which members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox participated in a conspiracy to fix the World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Jackson then became known for the phrase, "Say it ain't so, Joe."

He died in 1951 at age 64.

Rose and Jackson were banned under Rule 21 which states that "any player, umpire, or club, or league official, or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform shall be declared permanently ineligible."

In a statement, Manfred said, “In my view, once an individual has passed away, the purposes of Rule 21 have been served. Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game.

“Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve.

