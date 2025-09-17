Missing Teen's Body Found In Nyc-born Breakout Singer's Tesla: What We Know

Celeste Rivas, 15, was named as the person found dead inside singer d4vd's 2023 Tesla Model Y, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office. Her body was discovered in the car's front trunk at a Hollywood tow yard on Monday, Sept. 8.

According to the medical examiner's office, Rivas' body was "severely decomposed," Rolling Stone reported.

"[Her body was] inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found," the report said.

The medical examiner's website listed her official cause of death as "deferred." According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, Rivas was described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighed 71 pounds, and had wavy black hair.

Rivas was reported missing in Riverside County, California, in April 2024. She was found wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet, and metal stud earrings, along with a right index finger tattoo that read "Shhh..."

The Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The 20-year-old has more than 33 million monthly Spotify listeners and is known for the songs "Here With Me" and "Romantic Homicide."

Fox 13 Seattle reported that d4vd's Wednesday, Sept. 17, concert was canceled, citing TMZ. The singer did perform in Seattle on Tuesday, Sept. 16, and has continued his "Withered" tour during the investigation.

d4vd grew up in Queens before moving to Houston, beginning his music career by singing in a church choir, according to Billboard. By 2021, he was creating his own songs from his sister's closet using just an iPhone, earbuds, and the app BandLab.

"Romantic Homicide" spread on TikTok in 2022 and peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. Incorporating elements of alternative rock and R&B, d4vd released his debut album "Withered" in April, about a week after performing at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

A spokesperson for d4vd told Rolling Stone that he was notified about the investigation and is cooperating with law enforcement.

