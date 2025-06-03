Missing Money? Comptroller Hosting Events To Reunite NYers With Unclaimed Funds Topping $1B

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office is hosting a series of free Unclaimed Funds Workshops at libraries across the state this June to help residents search for and reclaim their share of over $1 billion in unclaimed funds.

You don’t need to bring much—just yourself, a little curiosity, and maybe a list of past addresses. Staff from the Comptroller’s Office of Unclaimed Funds (OUF) will be on hand to help search their massive database of over 55 million accounts, some dating back to the 1940s.

And yes, there’s serious money on the table:

Nassau County: Over 834,000 accounts worth $611 million+

Suffolk County: Nearly 785,000 accounts totaling $466 million+

Most claims are easy and free to file online. Thanks to a new law, certain claims of $250 or less are now mailed out automatically, no paperwork required.

In the last year alone, the state returned $633 million to rightful owners—and is now giving back more than $2 million every day, DiNapoli’s office said.

Some lucky New Yorkers have hit the jackpot. One estate received a record $12 million payout in 2023. Others have accounts earning 5% interest annually for up to five years.

Can’t make it to one of the events? You can search for your name (or a relative’s) via the online claiming system or calling 1-800-221-9311.

You can find a complete list of upcoming unclaimed funds events on the New York State Comptroller's website.

