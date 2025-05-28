Missing Man, 32, Found Dead Inside Car At Hudson Valley Bus Stop Parking Lot

The events leading to the discovery began on Sunday, May 25 at around 4 a.m., when troopers responded to a Crabapple Lane residence in Wallkill following a report of a missing 32-year-old man, New York State Police said on Tuesday, May 27.

According to investigators, the man had not been heard from since the morning of Saturday, May 24. During the course of the search, the lead investigator located the victim deceased inside his vehicle at a park and ride lot on Orange and Rockland Road in Monroe.

State Police said preliminary findings at the scene are consistent with suicide.

The man’s identity has not been publicly released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

