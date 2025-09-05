Missing College Student's Car Last Recorded In NY: Search Is Still On

Jacksonville State University in Alabama is asking for the public’s help in finding James Nichols of Ohatchee, Alabama, who has not been seen since the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 28.

University Police said Nichols left campus in his 1999 blue Chevrolet Malibu with Alabama plates (11AEM5U). The vehicle was recorded traveling north on Highway 431 in Glencoe, Alabama, around 3 a.m. on Aug. 28. It was later recorded in Pawling on Friday, Aug. 29, according to investigators.

"Our officers have been working around the clock since the report was made late Tuesday, and we are coordinating closely with law enforcement in New York, where James’s vehicle was last spotted," said Jacksonville State University Police Chief Michael Barton.

The case has been entered into the national criminal justice database, and investigators are following all leads.

Anyone with information about Nichols or the blue Chevrolet Malibu is urged to contact the Jacksonville State University Police Department at 256-782-5050, or local law enforcement if outside Alabama.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

