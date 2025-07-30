Fair 95°

Missing 16-Year-Old Girl May Be In Hudson Valley

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Saratoga County.

Kara Lorman.

 Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office
Michael Mashburn
Kara Lorman, of Moreau, was last seen on Sunday, July 27, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

She may have travelled to Yonkers or New York City, officials said. A possible clothing description was not given.

Lorman was previously reported missing in March, as Daily Voice reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-346-3543.

