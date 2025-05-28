‘Miss Piggy’ Joke On Disney Flight Ends In Young Boy's Beatdown, Court Docs Show

Kristy Crampton, 47, was arrested this week at Sanford-Orlando International Airport after allegedly attacking a child who reportedly called her fat and made "Miss Piggy" jokes at her expense on a flight home from Disney World on Memorial Day.

Specifically, the Hagerstown resident was charged with two counts of third-degree cruelty toward a child, abuse causing great bodily harm, court documents show.

According to multiple reports, Crampton began assaulting the child after he hurled juvenile jabs at her, poking fun at her weight.

The onslaught, which reportedly involved a water bottle and Crampton smashing the boy's head into an airplane window as he attempted to shield himself, came to its conclusion when the pilot intervened.

WFTV reported that Crampton told police the boy was being "rude and disrespectful" during the holiday trip, and she snapped when he pushed her arm off the armrest.

Crampton was taken into custody at the gate. The relationship between Crampton and the child is unclear.

Her bond was set at $10,000 at her initial court appearance on Tuesday, May 27. After being released, she was also ordered by a judge not to have contact with the child.

Her arraignment is scheduled for July 1 in Sanford, Florida.

