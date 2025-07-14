Miller Launches Beer-Infused Popsicles Inspired By Cult-Favorite Cocktail

The iconic beer brand has teamed up with Tipsy Scoop to launch the Spaghett-sicle, Miller announced on Monday, July 14. The news was first reported exclusively by TODAY.

The popsicle flavor is inspired by the Spaghett cocktail, which is made with Miller High Life, Aperol liqueur, and lemon or lime juice. The drink puts a dive-bar spin on an Aperol spritz, replacing Prosecco and sparkling water with the "Champagne of Beers."

The limited-time frozen treat is made with real Miller High Life, lemon, and a spirit-free apéritif. Each Spaghett-sicle has up to 5% alcohol by volume and comes in a six-pack.

The popsicles will be sold for $79.95 on the Goldbelly store for Tipsy Scoop, a New York-based company specializing in alcohol-infused ice creams and desserts. The Spaghett-sicles will also be available at Tipsy Scoop's physical stores, which are called "Barlours."

A bartender at Wet City Brewery in Baltimore has been credited with creating the Spaghett cocktail in 2016, according to mixology website Twist & Toast. The drink is named after Spagett, a pasta-obsessed character on the Adult Swim sketch comedy show "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!"

The boozy popsicle is Miller's latest offbeat collaboration of 2025. The company recently partnered with Planters on a Bar Nut Mix, worked with Pringles on Miller-flavored crisps, and even released a beer-infused vinyl record with songs inspired by the Molson Coors-owned brand.

Miller also created a fragrance in December 2024 called Dive Bar-Fume, blending scents of french fries, wood bar tops, and freshly opened beer.

