Metallica Triggers Mini-Quake At Virginia Tech With ‘Enter Sandman’

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers took the stage Wednesday night, May 7 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, where upwards of 60,000 fans showed up for the "seismic event."

When the opening chords of "Enter Sandman" played, officials reported that the energy from the stadium registered ground motion around a mile away, according to multiple reports.

"The night the earth shook," Virginia Tech Athletics posted on social media.

The "Metallica Quake" resulted in no real harm, or foul, and officials told FOX that despite the seismic activity, it couldn't be felt even a mile away.

Officials said it would have been less than a 1.0 on the Richter scale.

"Enter Sandman" has a special place in Hokies' hearts, as the school's football team has marched onto the field to the song for decades.

It was the first time Metallica played it live at Lane Stadium.

"An earthquake has got about the same amplitude as the crowd noise from 'Enter Sandman,' but it's brief. It's concentrated," Dr. Martin Chapman, a geophysics professor at Virginia Tech said to ABC.

"The energy that goes into the ground for the crowd noise is spread out in time, so if you add all that up—if you integrated it over time—you would come out with a signal coming from Lane Stadium that would be approximately a magnitude one or two earthquake. But they're very different kinds of signals."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.