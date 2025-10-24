Here’s When Melissa Is Expected To Become Major Hurricane: 'Slow-Motion Disaster'

Melissa is expected to become a major hurricane over the Caribbean Sea this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters are saying late Friday, Oct. 24, that it will likely become a hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The slow-moving storm is producing sustained winds of 65 mph and drifting north at just 2 mph.

Forecasters warn the storm could strengthen dramatically over the coming days, fueled by sea surface temperatures in the upper 80s Fahrenheit. It could hit Category 4 or higher hurricane status as soon as Sunday evening, Oct. 26.

“Melissa is forecast to rapidly intensify to a major hurricane while slowly churning over the warm waters of the Caribbean," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "Because the storm is expected to move so slowly, some parts of Jamaica could experience hurricane conditions for 72 hours or longer.

"Melissa is evolving into a slow-motion disaster. Millions of people are at risk of catastrophic impacts. We are increasingly concerned about the threat of a humanitarian disaster unfolding, especially if this storm stalls.”

If Melissa remains over open water, it could reach Category 5 strength, with sustained winds of 155 mph or higher.

The greatest danger is to the Caribbean islands, where rainfall totals of 12 to 24 inches are likely, and some isolated areas could see as much as 50 inches.

Jamaica is expected to be especially hit hard starting later this weekend into early next week.

“Much of Kingston’s critical infrastructure is located in low-lying areas that are vulnerable to storm surge," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. "A key power plant, airport, shipping port, fuel terminal, and water treatment plant all sit near the southern coast.

"A storm surge of 6 to 10 feet could seriously damage or destroy this infrastructure, worsening immediate impacts and complicating recovery efforts. Airports will play a key role in disaster relief operations, given the international response that will likely be needed to deliver emergency supplies and assistance.”

Torrential rainfall associated with Melissa is expected to bring widespread, life-threatening flooding and dangerous mudslides, especially across Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba, AccuWeather said.

The mountainous terrain will amplify runoff, increasing the risk of flash flooding, landslides and road washouts that could isolate communities for days.

Despite Melissa’s rapid intensification, the National Hurricane Center says the storm is not expected to make landfall in the US at this time.

However, forecasters caution that the situation could change, and residents along the US East Coast should monitor updates closely.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

