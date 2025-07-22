Melania Trump Could Get Kennedy Center Named In Her Honor Under GOP Plan

A GOP-led proposal to rename the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, after First Lady Melania Trump is sparking immediate backlash from Democrats.

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson, the chairman of the House Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees federal funding for capital repairs, operations, and maintenance at the Kennedy Center made the proposal on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said he wants to honor Melania Trump's "support and commitment in promoting the arts and humanities."

NBC reported that President Donald Trump did not ask GOP lawmakers to make the proposal.

House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee approved an amendment to the Interior bill by a 33-25 vote on Tuesday. The amendment, which Democrats said was “snuck in,” was met with immediate criticism.

The legislation now heads to a full House vote.

"First Lady Melania Trump serves as the Honorary Chair of the Board of Trustees at the Kennedy Center," Simpson said. "Naming a theater after her is an excellent way to recognize her appreciation for the arts."

The move follows President Trump’s dismissal of most of the Kennedy Center's board, his appointment of himself as chairman, and his criticism of certain performances that he claims do not align with his political views.

"The Republicans have now given the president six times the normal amount of money to run the Kennedy Center, carte blanche over who will be on the board, and control over how different parts of the Kennedy Center — or perhaps the whole center itself — will be named," said Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, according to USA Today.

"Now, as we Democrats are in the minority, we don't expect to have a lot of power," Pingree added. "But for all of us on this Appropriations Committee, why are we here, and what is our role now as appropriators?"

She also noted that last week, the majority passed a Rescissions bill that eliminated spending previously negotiated in prior years.

"In the last six months, we've seen President Trump propose a dramatic diminishment in the power of this committee and of Congress," Pingree said.

"The hard work that we do every day in this committee — the hard work you're doing right now — that is all gone when we pass the Rescissions bill.

"And how will it be any different once we pass this bill or the others we intend to pass this week?”

