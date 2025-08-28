Meghan Trainor's Dramatic Weight Loss Divides Fans: 'What Happened To All About That Bass?'

The 31-year-old Grammy winner from Nantucket, MA, shared a picture on Wednesday, Aug. 27, wearing a pink, rhinestone-studded two-piece with matching heels, white gloves, and a voluminous platinum wig.

And it wasn't enough to distract anyone from her leaner look and brand-new breast implants.

In April, the "All About That Bass" singer opened up on her “Workin’ On It” podcast about using the GLP-1 Mounjaro for weight loss and overall health.

Plenty of fans, and even Paris Hilton, dropped heart eyes and fire emojis. Others weren’t as kind.

“What happened to all the bass?” one person wrote, referencing Trainor’s 2014 hit. Another said, “You don’t look like yourself,” while a third added, “Nothing natural anymore.”

On her podcast, the mom of two also addressed hurtful comments from an earlier Billboard Women in Music appearance where reporters peppered her with questions about her weight loss, shifting the attention from her accomplishments to her body.

Not all feedback was negative.

In a July 9 Instagram post, one supporter defended the singer: “These comments are absolutely atrocious… Meghan, you look fantastic! You look confident and beautiful! Keep being you ❤️” Another wrote, “I kind of liked a normal Meghan, before all the lack of clothing… you didn’t need that, you have a gift.”

“I have no shame being on [Mounjaro] and talking about it," the singer said on her podcast. "My Instagram is a safe place, and I thank you for that.”

